Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 28.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 465.85 croreNet profit of Morepen Laboratories declined 28.15% to Rs 20.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 465.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 423.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.73% to Rs 118.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 1811.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1690.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales465.85423.07 10 1811.581690.43 7 OPM %9.0711.44 -9.619.38 - PBDT42.1851.83 -19 184.09168.89 9 PBT25.7142.20 -39 155.11135.42 15 NP20.3228.28 -28 118.0296.16 23
