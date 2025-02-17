Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Bharat Petroleum Corporation collaborates with National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

To develop sweet sorghum as a sustainable biofuel source

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Sugar Institute (NSI) in Kanpur to collaboratively develop sweet sorghum as an eco-friendly feedstock for bioethanol production. This strategic alliance supports India's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme and aligns with the government's objectives to promote biofuels and diminish reliance on fossil fuels.

BPCL has pledged Rs 5 crore to support research and development initiatives within this partnership. The funding will optimise sweet sorghum yields, enhance agricultural practices, and create efficient juice extraction and fermentation methods to boost ethanol production. Additionally, this collaboration will examine the use of leftover biomass for compressed biogas (CBG) and other value-added applications, promoting a comprehensive approach to bioenergy use.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Zen Technologies announces strategic investment in Vector Technics and Bhairav Robotics

Rites bags significant contract worth Rs 467 crore from NLC India

Rites bags significant contract worth Rs 467 crore from NLC India

Zen Technologies strengthens its defense simulation capabilities

Zen Technologies strengthens its defense simulation capabilities

PCBL Chemical inks technology transfer agreement with Ningxia Jinhua Chemical Co., China

PCBL Chemical inks technology transfer agreement with Ningxia Jinhua Chemical Co., China

Prakash Industries commences coal despatch from Bhaskarpara mine

Prakash Industries commences coal despatch from Bhaskarpara mine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi NCR Earthquake TodayLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO Allotmentcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionCBSE Class 10 English Paper Analysis
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon