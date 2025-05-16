Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel Ltd Slips 2.29%

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 0.05% over last one month compared to 10.02% gain in BSE Teck index and 6.98% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 2.29% today to trade at Rs 1824. The BSE Teck index is down 0.67% to quote at 18118.65. The index is up 10.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 0.86% and Tech Mahindra Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 13.19 % over last one year compared to the 11.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 0.05% over last one month compared to 10.02% gain in BSE Teck index and 6.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1916.9 on 07 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1224.5 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

