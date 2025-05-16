Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SKF India Ltd Spurts 7.87%

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

SKF India Ltd has added 19.27% over last one month compared to 11.47% gain in BSE Industrials index and 6.98% rise in the SENSEX

SKF India Ltd rose 7.87% today to trade at Rs 4643.45. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.46% to quote at 14285.95. The index is up 11.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zen Technologies Ltd increased 5% and Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd added 5% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 1.01 % over last one year compared to the 11.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SKF India Ltd has added 19.27% over last one month compared to 11.47% gain in BSE Industrials index and 6.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1418 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1351 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7349 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3544 on 14 Feb 2025.

 

