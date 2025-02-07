Business Standard

Bharti Airtel Ltd Surges 2.65%, BSE Telecommunication index Gains 1.29%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 3.97% over last one month compared to 2.35% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd gained 2.65% today to trade at Rs 1662.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.29% to quote at 2773.45. The index is down 2.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suyog Telematics Ltd increased 1.86% and Indus Towers Ltd added 1.57% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 13.46 % over last one year compared to the 9.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 3.97% over last one month compared to 2.35% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34537 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1778.95 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1098 on 22 Feb 2024.

 

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

