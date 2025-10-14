Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharti Airtel partners with Google to set up India's first AI hub at Visakhapatnam

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Bharti Airtel entered into a strategic partnership with Google to set up India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This landmark initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI across India, strengthen the country's digital backbone and bring Google's full AI-stack and consumer services closer to Indian businesses.

Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion (USD) over five years (2026-2030) comprising gigawatt-scale data center operations, supported by a robust subsea network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India. It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including Airtel and AdaniConneX.

 

Airtel and Google will jointly establish the purpose-built data center in Visakhapatnam, as well as a state of-the-art Cable Landing Station (CLS) to host Google's new international subsea cables that will join its extensive global terrestrial and subsea infrastructure. Airtel will also create a robust intra-city as well as inter-city fibre network as a part of this project. This high-capacity, low-latency network will deliver faster experiences to Google users and customers; increase the resilience and capacity of India's digital backbone; as well as drive digital inclusivity and transformation across India, bringing the benefits of AI to more people and businesses nationwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

