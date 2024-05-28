Business Standard
BHEL enters into technology transfer agreement with BARC

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
For 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system for Hydrogen production
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement (TTA) with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for 50 kW alkaline electrolyser system for Hydrogen production. The well proven technology offered by BARC is indigenously developed and have high local material content.
BHEL through this collaboration with BARC intends to scale up Indigenous Alkaline Electrolyser Technology and commercialise it for application in sectors such as refineries, fertiliser, steel, transportation, etc. This will be a step further in BHEL's contribution to the National Green Hydrogen Mission' and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.
First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

