Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.30% to Rs 74.14 croreNet profit of Bihar Sponge Iron rose 4.18% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.30% to Rs 74.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.71% to Rs 7.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.45% to Rs 266.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 463.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
