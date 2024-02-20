Sensex (    %)
                        
Biocon features in S&amp;P's Sustainability Yearbook 2024

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Biocon announced its inclusion in S&P's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 for the second consecutive year, based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) of Biocon and Biocon Biologics Limited for 2023.
Sustainability is integral to Biocon's business purpose, and the Group is executing a progressive Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy aligned with stakeholder expectations and business objectives. Biocon's S&P Global ESG score was 63 versus 52 previously, placing it among the Top 10 global biotechnology companies from within the 300 companies that were assessed.
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

