Biocon Ltd rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 274.6, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.07% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% jump in NIFTY and a 51.05% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 274.6, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 4.52% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18584.35, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.65 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 275.35, up 0.86% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 13.07% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% jump in NIFTY and a 51.05% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

