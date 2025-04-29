Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birlasoft achieves Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Birlasoft has achieved Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise. This achievement underscores Birlasoft's proven capabilities in managing and implementing Oracle Cloud Services to deliver value to customers worldwide in their cloud transformation journeys.

With Oracle Cloud Solutions Provider Expertise, Birlasoft is now authorized to procure Oracle Cloud products, integrate them with its managed services, and deliver comprehensive end-to-end Oracle solutions to clients. This achievement highlights Birlasoft's expertise in Oracle Cloud advisory, cloud migration, DevOps, provisioning, 24/7 monitoring, incident management, and cloud optimization.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

