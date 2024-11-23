Business Standard
Bliss GVS Pharma's manufacturing facilities complete EU GMP inspection

Bliss GVS Pharma's manufacturing facilities complete EU GMP inspection

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Bliss GVS Pharma announced that the company's manufacturing facility situated at Plot No. 11, Dewan Udyog Nagar, Aliyali Village, Palghar, 401404, India and Survey No. 43-44, Vevoor Village, 401404, India, has successfully received a Certificate of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Compliance from the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (NAMMDR) following an EU GMP inspection that took place on 30 November and 1 December 2023.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

