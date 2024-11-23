Business Standard
Time Technoplast receives PESO approval for high-pressure cylinder

Time Technoplast receives PESO approval for high-pressure cylinder

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Time Technoplast has received an approval from the Nodal Agency, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for the manufacture and supply of high pressure Type -3 fully wrapped fibre reinforced composite cylinders (6.8 liters). These high-pressure cylinders will find usage for storing hydrogen to power fuel cell driven unmanned aerial vehicles and drone applications.

This is a significant milestone making Time Technoplast the first company in India to receive such an Approval for Manufacture of Type-3 fully wrapped fibre reinforced composite cylinders for hydrogen powered fuel cell, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV'S) & drones. The company is involved in developing additional sizes for the same application.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

