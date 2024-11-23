Business Standard
Prakash Inds secures mining lease for Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine

Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Prakash Industries announced that the Government of Chhattisgarh had executed the Mining Lease, which has been duly registered on 22 November 2024 in favour of the Company for mining of coal over a period of 30 years for its Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine in District Surajpur. Now, the Company will start overburden removal by next month and thereafter the coal extraction is expected to commence in the next quarter.

The supplies of coal from this mine shall provide stability to the Company's Integrated Steel operations as well as result in significant cost reductions. Additionally, this being a commercial mine, it shall also boost the revenue and the profitability through sale of coal in the open market.

 

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

