Blue Cloud Softech Solutions successfully completes its latest project in the US

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the successful completion of its latest international project in the United States.
The project involved the implementation of BLURA is a artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled media communication platform With a project cost of USD 150,000, this initiative demonstrates the company's technological prowess in delivering transformative solutions with advanced content verification capabilities on a global scale.
