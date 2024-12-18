Business Standard
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions successfully completes its latest project in the US

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions successfully completes its latest project in the US

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the successful completion of its latest international project in the United States.

The project involved the implementation of BLURA is a artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled media communication platform With a project cost of USD 150,000, this initiative demonstrates the company's technological prowess in delivering transformative solutions with advanced content verification capabilities on a global scale.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

