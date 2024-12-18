Business Standard
Nitco wins order worth Rs 105 cr from Prestige Group

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nitco has secured order of Rs 105 crore from the real estate firm Prestige Group. As per the order, NITCO will supply tiles and marble to Prestige Group's several real estate projects spread across various cities in the country. Based on the Prestige's ongoing projects, NITCO expects the order size to increase to about Rs 210 crore.

The company continues to expand its footprint and contribute to shaping India's architectural landscape with innovative and sustainable surface solutions. The promoters of NITCO have a 40 year old relationship with the Razaak family of the Prestige Group, which exclusively buys its requirements from NITCO.

 

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

