Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building Products partners with Jindal Steel & Power

Interarch Building Products partners with Jindal Steel & Power

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Interarch Building Products has announced a strategic partnership with Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL). This partnership is set to redefine India's urban infrastructure by promoting the use of steel as the preferred material for multi-story buildings, data centers, and heavy structures.

This collaboration will leverage Interarch's expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing and project management alongside JSPL's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for the heavier structures, enabling the development of high-performance steel solutions. Together, the two companies aim to drive innovation in the construction industry by advocating for sustainable and efficient urban development practices.

Steel is becoming the material of choice for modern urban construction due to its speed, strength, flexibility, and sustainability. The partnership between Interarch and JSPL seeks to address these demands by combining the former's proficiency in PEB construction with the latter's advanced steel production capabilities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE: Since yesterday, Congress has been presenting facts in distorted way, I condemn it, says Shah

Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Gamesa sells power electronics biz to ABB for undisclosed amount

kharge

Ambedkar row: Kharge takes 'Manusmriti' dig at Shah, demands resignation

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Mobikwik leads IPO debut with 90% surge; Vishal, Sai Life gain around 40%

direct tax rupees fund

Net direct tax collection rises 16.45% to Rs 15.82 trillion till Dec 17

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon