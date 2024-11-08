Business Standard
Board of C.E. Info Systems approves incorporation of JV company in Indonesia

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 08 November 2024

The Board of C.E. Info Systems at its meeting held on 08 November 2024 has approved the incorporation of a joint venture company in Indonesia between the company and Hyundai AutoEver (wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company), Korea with the name PT Terra Link Technologies with an initial capital of USD 10 Million and the Company has approved the investment of USD 4 Million for acquiring 40% stake in proposed JV.

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

