Board of Vedanta approves capex of Rs 5209 cr for Athena Chhattisgarh Power Plant Project

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 08 November 2024

The Board of Vedanta at its meeting held on 08 November 2024 has approved Rs 5,209 crore capex (including Rs 565 crore of acquisition cost) for Athena Chhattisgarh Power Plant Project located in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh.

The power plant consists of two 600 MW units with Unit #1 approximately 80% complete and Unit #2 at 20%. The first unit of power plant is scheduled to go operational in the first quarter of FY 2025-26 followed by the second unit in the third quarter of FY 2025-26.

Capex will be spread over upcoming financial years and financed through a combination of internally generated funds and borrowed capital. The plant benefits from a strategic location near water and coal resources.

 

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

