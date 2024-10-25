Board of Eris Lifesciences approves acquisition of 30% stake in Levim Lifetech

At meeting held on 25 October 2024The Board of Eris Lifesciences at its meeting held on 25 October 2024 has approved the execution of Binding Term Sheet with Levim Lifetech and its shareholders for the purpose of acquiring 30% stake in Levim Lifetech for an investment of Rs 54 crore at a pre-money equity valuation of Rs 126 crore. The acquisition is aimed at expansion of the company's biotechnology footprint across a wide range of products and technologies.
