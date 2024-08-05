Board of Happiest Minds Technologies appoints directors

At meeting held on 05 August 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The board of Happiest Minds Technologies at its meeting held on 05 August 2024 has approved the appointment of Mittu Sridhara (aka Seshashayee Sridhara) (DIN: 09247644) as Independent Director of the company with immediate effect. Further, the board has appointed Rajiv Indravadan Shah (DIN: 06752608) as Executive Director of the company with effect from 05 August 2024.