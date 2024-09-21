Board of HDB Financial Services approves IPO of Rs 2,500 cr

At meeting held on 20 September 2024

The Board of HDB Financial Services (subsidiary of HDFC Bank) at its meeting held on 20 September 2024 has approved the initial public offering of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each comprising of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares by existing and eligible shareholders of the company who may offer to tender their equity shares.