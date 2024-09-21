Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Total Gas secures financing of USD 375 mn from global lenders

Adani Total Gas secures financing of USD 375 mn from global lenders

Image

Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Adani Total Gas has entered into an overall financing framework which enables it to secure future funding based on its business plan.
The maiden financing of USD 375 million executed with international lenders include an initial commitment of USD 315 million with accordion feature to enhance the commitments. Five international lenders participated in the initial financing which includes BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
The facility will fast track the capital expenditure program enabling ATGL to rapidly expand its CGD network into its 34 authorized Geographical Areas (GAs) across 13 states. This development agenda shall cater to up to 14% of India's population covering more than 200 million people. The expansion will deepen the penetration of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure, creating an ecosystem for a gas-based economy.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dushyant Chautala

Haryana polls: From kingmaker to king, Dushyant Chautala eyes bigger goal

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 50 from Pant and Gill, India on driver's seat

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

OYO to acquire iconic Motel 6 brand in $525 million all-cash deal

trucks

Jharkhand-West Bengal border reopened for trucks after 24-hour closure

Telegram

Ukraine restricts use of Telegram amid Russian surveillance concerns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon