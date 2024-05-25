Business Standard
Board of IKIO Lighting appoints director

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 24 May 2024
The Board of IKIO Lighting at its meeting held on 24 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Dr. Rachana Chawdhary (DIN-06407501) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Women Director of the Company for a term of 3 consecutive years commencing from 24 May 2024 up to 23 May 2027, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.
First Published: May 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

