Board of IKIO Lighting appoints director

At meeting held on 24 May 2024The Board of IKIO Lighting at its meeting held on 24 May 2024 has approved the appointment of Dr. Rachana Chawdhary (DIN-06407501) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Women Director of the Company for a term of 3 consecutive years commencing from 24 May 2024 up to 23 May 2027, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.
