Zuari Agro Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 83.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.65% to Rs 17.49 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 92.72% to Rs 21.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 293.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.70% to Rs 83.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 165.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Zuari Agro Chemicals reported to Rs 83.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 498.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.65% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.