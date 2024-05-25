Pace Automation standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 48.21% to Rs 1.01 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 47.80% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.47% to Rs 4.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pace Automation declined 50.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.21% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.011.954.295.6844.5561.0328.9047.010.411.191.142.670.410.731.142.110.260.520.831.59