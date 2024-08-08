Board of Ircon International approves closure of IRSDC

At meeting held on 08 August 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Board of Ircon International at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved the closure of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a joint venture of the company (in which the company holds 26% equity stake) by way of sale/ disposal of business and assets and liabilities of IRSDC to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) through slump sale and initiation of the process of voluntary liquidation of IRSDC.