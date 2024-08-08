Business Standard
Board of Ircon International approves closure of IRSDC

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 08 August 2024
The Board of Ircon International at its meeting held on 08 August 2024 has approved the closure of Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), a joint venture of the company (in which the company holds 26% equity stake) by way of sale/ disposal of business and assets and liabilities of IRSDC to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) through slump sale and initiation of the process of voluntary liquidation of IRSDC.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:52 PM IST

