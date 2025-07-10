Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of JTEKT India to consider fund raising

Board of JTEKT India to consider fund raising

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

On 15 July 2025

The Board of JTEKT India will meet on 15 July 2025 to consider inter-alia the proposal of fund raising by way of issue of equity shares or other securities of the Company through a rights issue and/or any other permissible mode, as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and deemed appropriate by the Company .

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

