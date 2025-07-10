Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer jobs to 50000 candidates in FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Ministry of Railways announced yesterday that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have since November 2024 conducted Computer Based Tests (CBTs) for more than 1.86 crore candidates for seven different notifications comprising 55197 vacancies. This will enable RRBs to offer appointments to more than 50,000 candidates in financial year 2025-26. More than 9000 appointments have already been issued by RRBs in first quarter of this financial year. With twelve notifications already issued for 108324 vacancies since 2024 as per the annual calendar published by RRBs, another more than 50,000 appointments will be on offer in next financial year 2026-27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA brownfield grinding unit at Sindri plant, Jharkhand

ACC commissions 1.5 MTPA brownfield grinding unit at Sindri plant, Jharkhand

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Enviro Infra surges after bagging Rs 396 crore MIDC pollution control project

Sensex falls over 286 pts; IT shares under pressure

Sensex falls over 286 pts; IT shares under pressure

Yen firms to 146 as dollar weakens and trade tensions mount

Yen firms to 146 as dollar weakens and trade tensions mount

Dollar index slips as Fed minutes hint at possible rate cuts this year

Dollar index slips as Fed minutes hint at possible rate cuts this year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden Visa ScamGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon