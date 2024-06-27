Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Jubilant Industries approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 27 June 2024
The Board of Jubilant Industries at its meeting held on 27 June 2024 has approved appointment of Mohandeep Singh (DIN: 10661432) as an Additional Director designated as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 27 June 2024.
The Board has noted the resignation of Jagat Sharma (DIN: 02997958) from the post of Director and Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 26 June 2024, citing personal reasons. However, he will continue in the employment of the Company. Sharma has also resigned as Director and Whole Time Director of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company) (JACPL) with effect from the close of business hours on 26 June 2024. However, he will continue as an employee of JACPL.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon