Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves increase in investment in Kajaria Plywood

At meeting held on 07 May 2024The Board of Kajaria Ceramics at its meeting held on 07 May 2024 has approved increase in the limits of investment in Kajaria Plywood (KPPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary company, from Rs. 115 crore to Rs. 125 crore, in one or more tranches, through subscription of securities of KPPL and/or granting of loan to KPPL, subject to compliance of applicable laws
