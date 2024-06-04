Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Punjab National Bank approves dilution of 10% stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 June 2024
The Board of Punjab National Bank at its meeting held on 04 June 2024 has accorded its approval for initiating the process of diluting 10.00% stake of the Bank in M/s Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, an associate company of the Bank, by listing the Company in Stock Exchanges (BSE/NSE) through Initial Public Offer (IPO). The same shall be subject to regulatory approvals
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon