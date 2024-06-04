Board of Punjab National Bank approves dilution of 10% stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

At meeting held on 04 June 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Board of Punjab National Bank at its meeting held on 04 June 2024 has accorded its approval for initiating the process of diluting 10.00% stake of the Bank in M/s Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, an associate company of the Bank, by listing the Company in Stock Exchanges (BSE/NSE) through Initial Public Offer (IPO). The same shall be subject to regulatory approvals