Board of Punjab National Bank approves dilution of 10% stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

At meeting held on 04 June 2024The Board of Punjab National Bank at its meeting held on 04 June 2024 has accorded its approval for initiating the process of diluting 10.00% stake of the Bank in M/s Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, an associate company of the Bank, by listing the Company in Stock Exchanges (BSE/NSE) through Initial Public Offer (IPO). The same shall be subject to regulatory approvals
