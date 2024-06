On 27 June 2024

The Board of Sona BLW Precision Forgings on 27 June 2024 has approved the appointment of Pradip Manilal Kanakia (DIN: 00770347), as an Additional Director in the capacity of the Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 1 July 2024 for a term of five year i.e. upto 30 June 2029.