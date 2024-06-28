Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index rising 190.23 points or 1.51% at 12812.75 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 4.49%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.51%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 3.27%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.73%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 2.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil India Ltd (up 2.33%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.1%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.79%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.65%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.64%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.21%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.09%), and IRM Energy Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 405.41 or 0.78% at 52247.7.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 91.37 points or 0.58% at 15812.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.95 points or 0.46% at 24155.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 375.04 points or 0.47% at 79618.22.

On BSE,2112 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

