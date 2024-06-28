Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 83.06 points or 1.33% at 6309.86 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 5%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.66%),NHPC Ltd (up 3.6%),RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 2.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NLC India Ltd (up 2.45%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.44%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.69%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 1.69%), and KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.65%).

On the other hand, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 1.01%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.53%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.25%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 405.41 or 0.78% at 52247.7.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 91.37 points or 0.58% at 15812.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.95 points or 0.46% at 24155.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 375.04 points or 0.47% at 79618.22.

On BSE,2112 shares were trading in green, 915 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

