Board of Swelect Energy Systems approves conversion of loan due from step-down WoS

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 18 December 2024

The Board of Swelect Energy Systems at its meeting held on 18 December 2024 has approved conversion of loan into 40,00,000 Preference shares of Rs.100/- each by Swelect HHV Solar Photovolataics, step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company for a total consideration value of Rs.40 crore in respect of the outstanding Loan amount due from Swelect HHV Solar Photovolataics.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

