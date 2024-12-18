ITC hikes stake in EIH and HLV

ITC has acquired 2.44% of the share capital (comprising 1,52,32,129 equity shares of Rs 2/- each) of EIH and 0.53% of the share capital (comprising 34,60,829 equity shares of Rs 2/- each) of HLV, from Russell Credit, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
Post such acquisition, the Company's shareholding in EIH and HLV aggregates 16.13% and 8.11%, of their paid-up share capital, respectively.
