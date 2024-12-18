Board of Swelect Energy Systems approves NCD issuance of Rs 138.5 cr

At meeting held on 18 December 2024The Board of Swelect Energy Systems at its meeting held on 18 December 2024 has approved raising of funds y way of issuance of up to 1385 Secured, Unlisted, Rated, Redeemable, NonCumulative, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs.138.5 crore in one or more tranches on a Private Placement basis.
