Board of Swelect Energy Systems approves NCD issuance of Rs 138.5 cr

Board of Swelect Energy Systems approves NCD issuance of Rs 138.5 cr

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 18 December 2024

The Board of Swelect Energy Systems at its meeting held on 18 December 2024 has approved raising of funds y way of issuance of up to 1385 Secured, Unlisted, Rated, Redeemable, NonCumulative, Taxable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) having a face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs.138.5 crore in one or more tranches on a Private Placement basis.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

