Board of Uniparts India appoints director

At meeting held on 25 November 2024The Board of Uniparts India at its meeting held on 25 November 2024 has approved Tanushree Shyam Bagrodia (DIN: 06965596) as Whole Time Director of the Company for a term of 3 years with immediate effect, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee subject to the approval of shareholders. She is also designated as Group Chief Operating Officer.
