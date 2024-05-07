Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of Va Tech Wabag approves proposal for shareholders agreement for execution of Thane Municipal Corporation project

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
At meeting held on 07 May 2024
The board of Va Tech Wabag at its meeting held on 07 May 2024 has approved the proposal to enter into and execute the Shareholders Agreement amongst VA Tech Wabag; Kopri Bio Engineering (Kopri Bio) and A K Electrical and Works (AKEPL) for the following:
To record the terms and conditions between the equity shareholders over the rights and responsibilities for execution of the project towards Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) in relation to developing, operating and maintaining (a) a 120 MLD sewage treatment plant at Kopri, Thane (East) and, (b) a power generation facility and tertiary treatment plant, for the sale of tertiary treated water of sewage treatment plant at Kopri, Thane (East), awarded by Thane Municipal Corporation on competitive bidding basis.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon