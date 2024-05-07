Third phase of Lok Sabha elections underway

Notably, the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, initially part of this phase, has been rescheduled to the sixth phase. Similarly, Surat Parliamentary Constituency in Gujarat will not undergo polling, as the candidate has been elected unopposed. Additionally, polling for the Betul Parliamentary Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, originally scheduled for the second phase, will take place during this phase due to rescheduling following the demise of a BSP candidate.

An extensive deployment of around 18.5 lakh polling officials across 1.85 lakh polling stations marks this phase, with over 17 crore voters, including 8.85 crore male and 8.39 crore female voters, participating. Further, 1,331 candidates are contesting in this phase.

Notable candidates await the outcome of this phase, including senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pralhad Joshi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Basavaraj Bommai, along with Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Samajwadi party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is in progress today, encompassing voting in 93 constituencies spread across ten states and one Union Territory. With voting commencing at 7 AM and scheduled to conclude at 6 PM, this phase includes twenty-five seats in Gujarat, fourteen in Karnataka, eleven in Maharashtra, and ten seats in Uttar Pradesh, among others.