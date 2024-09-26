Business Standard
Board of Zaggle approves acquisition of majority stake in Span Across

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
At meeting held on 25 September 2024
The Board of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services at its meeting held on 25 September 2024 has approved the acquisition of 10,66,314 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 300.80/- per share (including a premium of Rs. 290.80/- per share) constituting 98.32% stake in Span Across IT Solutions (Span Across) consequent to which Span Across will become a subsidiary of the Company, following the completion of the procedural requirements.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

