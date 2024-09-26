Business Standard
Greenlam Inds incorporates subsidiary in Bangaldesh

Greenlam Inds incorporates subsidiary in Bangaldesh

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Greenlam Industries said that it has incorporated a subsidiary, Greenlam Overseas Bengal in Bangladesh to carry out the business of distributor and wholesaler of high pressure laminates and other paper/wood based products.
The company has subscribed 4,998 ordinary shares constituting 99.9% of the share capital equals to 4,99,800 BDT (Bangladesh Taka) by discharging the subscription amount in cash.
The company has authorized capital of 2 crore BDT divided into 2 lakh BDT ordinary shares of BDT of 100 each.
Greenlam Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing laminates, decorative veneers and allied products.
 
The companys consolidated declined 38.8% to Rs 20.27 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 33.10 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales jumped 17.4% YoY to Rs 604.71 crore in Q1 FY25.
The counter declined 1.14% to ends at Rs 514.5 on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

