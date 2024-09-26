Greenlam Inds incorporates subsidiary in Bangaldesh

Greenlam Industries said that it has incorporated a subsidiary, Greenlam Overseas Bengal in Bangladesh to carry out the business of distributor and wholesaler of high pressure laminates and other paper/wood based products.

The company has authorized capital of 2 crore BDT divided into 2 lakh BDT ordinary shares of BDT of 100 each.

Greenlam Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing laminates, decorative veneers and allied products.

The company has subscribed 4,998 ordinary shares constituting 99.9% of the share capital equals to 4,99,800 BDT (Bangladesh Taka) by discharging the subscription amount in cash.