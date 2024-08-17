Business Standard
Brigade Group launches ibis Styles Mysuru in partnership with Accor

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Brigade Group and global hospitality company Accor announced the launch of ibis Styles Mysuru on KRS Road. ibis Styles is the fourth hotel between Brigade Group and Accor, and their second in Mysuru after Grand Mercure Mysuru.
ibis Styles Mysuru seeks to redefine hospitality with its fusion of contemporary design and cultural nuances. The hotel's interiors draw inspiration from the vibrant birds of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests. With 130 well-designed rooms, ibis Styles Mysuru caters to a variety of needs, offering comfortable accommodation for travelers. The hotel's 30 suites feature designated kitchenettes, private balconies, spacious living areas, and family-friendly rooms. The hotel also houses a dedicated children's play area.
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

