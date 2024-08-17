Logix Buildtech Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 23.25 crore

Net Loss of Logix Buildtech Pvt reported to Rs 28.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.2523.0660.3959.06-29.42-30.25-33.05-33.88-28.05-25.07