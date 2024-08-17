Business Standard
Logix Buildtech Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Logix Buildtech Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 0.82% to Rs 23.25 crore
Net Loss of Logix Buildtech Pvt reported to Rs 28.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.82% to Rs 23.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.2523.06 1 OPM %60.3959.06 -PBDT-29.42-30.25 3 PBT-33.05-33.88 2 NP-28.05-25.07 -12
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

