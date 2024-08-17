Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bakeri Urban Development Pvt consolidated net profit rises 99.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt consolidated net profit rises 99.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 48.78% to Rs 9.76 crore
Net profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt rose 99.10% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.78% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.766.56 49 OPM %44.4751.52 -PBDT2.241.12 100 PBT2.211.11 99 NP2.211.11 99
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

