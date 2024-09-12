Brigade Group launches its first BuzzWorks center in Hyderabad

BuzzWorks at Auro Orbit is inspired by the captivating 'Urban Forest' theme, seamlessly blending technology and nature to foster creativity, well-being and sustainability within a futuristic workspace. The layout prioritizes fluid movement, maximizes natural light and minimizes energy consumption, all while incorporating state-of-the-art technology. BuzzWorks offers amenities like wireless access control, visitor management and AI-powered smart space technology, including advanced energy management systems, aligning with modern workplace trends. Sustainability is a key focus, with carefully selected materials and plants that enhance both durability and air quality. The interiors feature birch plywood, known for its exceptional longevity, alongside carefully chosen plants like the Fiddle Leaf Fig and Broken Heart plants, which enhance indoor air quality through natural purification. Carpets made using recycled nylon combine durability with environmental responsibility. Additionally, recreational facilities such as foosball, table tennis and a gaming zone elevate the work environment, complemented by stunning city views from the 18th floor.

Brigade Group has announced the launch of its premium flexible and managed workspace solution, BuzzWorks, in Hyderabad at Auro Orbit in the heart of HITEC City. Spanning a floorplate of 25,000 sq.ft., BuzzWorks at Auro Orbit features 416 desks, along with meeting rooms and collaborative spaces, designed to meet the evolving needs of contemporary enterprises. This expansion aligns with Brigade Group's strategic vision to reach 1 million sq.ft. of flexible office space by FY26.