Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khanij Bidesh India signs MoU to strengthen critical mineral supply chain

Khanij Bidesh India signs MoU to strengthen critical mineral supply chain

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Indian business entities including Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL), Oil India (OIL), ONGC Videsh (OVL) has signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with International Resources Holdings RSC (IRH) of UAE, marking a pivotal step in global cooperation on the critical mineral supply chain. Key aspects of the MoU include joint project identification, due diligence, risk management strategies, and the development of a long-term offtake strategy.
The MoU underscores a commitment to leveraging each party's expertise, resources, and networks to achieve operational excellence and ensure a stable supply of essential energy minerals. This partnership also aims to further foster collaboration in the identification, acquisition, and development of critical mineral projects.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
CMD NALCO & Chairman, KABIL expressed his happiness about the collaboration with UAE and said: This a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen the global critical mineral supply chain and ensuring a sustainable future for the country which will contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

equity sensex bse nse market

These 12 penny stocks have zoomed up to 300% in 2024; do you own any?

Pakistan cricket team

ICC delegation to discuss tentative schedule of Champions Trophy with PCB

Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty tests 25k; Metal, Health, Consumer, Pharma gain

Stock market fraud

Police book 25 travel agents for fake overseas jobs: Why you must be wary

Nathan Lyon

Rohit, Kohli, Pant are going to be big ones: Lyon ahead of Test series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon