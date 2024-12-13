Brightcom Group consolidated net profit declines 47.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.19% to Rs 1302.79 croreNet profit of Brightcom Group declined 47.10% to Rs 186.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 352.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.19% to Rs 1302.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1814.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1302.791814.14 -28 OPM %25.9430.36 -PBDT337.97549.82 -39 PBT265.96483.30 -45 NP186.29352.17 -47
