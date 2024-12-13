Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brightcom Group consolidated net profit declines 47.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Brightcom Group consolidated net profit declines 47.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 28.19% to Rs 1302.79 crore

Net profit of Brightcom Group declined 47.10% to Rs 186.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 352.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.19% to Rs 1302.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1814.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1302.791814.14 -28 OPM %25.9430.36 -PBDT337.97549.82 -39 PBT265.96483.30 -45 NP186.29352.17 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Army, Ladakh, LAC agreement

Indian forces reach all patrolling points in Depsang, Ladakh: Jaishankar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, over the next few days, release the first instalment of the central financial assistance and hand over approval letters to the new beneficiaries of rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Grameen (PMAY-Gra

Parliamentary committee recommends increasing assistance under PMAY-G

asteroid

Two airplane-size asteroids closely pass Earth today; no threat to planet

J-20

China claims it's creating 'super' fighter pilots using ancient exercise

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Parliament LIVE: Nehru blamed for everything, why don't you talk about the present, asks Priyanka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon