Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.51% to Rs 20.79 croreNet Loss of Brooks Laboratories reported to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.51% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.7924.32 -15 OPM %-16.40-4.52 -PBDT-3.53-1.20 -194 PBT-3.96-1.64 -141 NP-3.96-1.64 -141
