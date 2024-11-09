Business Standard
Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.96 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Sales decline 14.51% to Rs 20.79 crore

Net Loss of Brooks Laboratories reported to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.51% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.7924.32 -15 OPM %-16.40-4.52 -PBDT-3.53-1.20 -194 PBT-3.96-1.64 -141 NP-3.96-1.64 -141

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

